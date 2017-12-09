Boyko Borisov in Belgrade: The EU has Wise and Secure Balkans

"Brussels has wise, predictable, safe Balkans that does not generate problems but wants to observe all the rules that European democracy imposes," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said after a working meeting between the leaders of Serbia, Greece, Romania and Bulgaria in Belgrade, reprted bTV.

"I hope that what we are trying to do is going to be all for us. The meeting is far easier than meeting the leaders of the Western Balkans in Sofia because three of the countries are in the European Union, and Serbia has always been at the heart of Europe and an integral part of Europe, "the prime minister also said.

He stressed that he is optimistic and believes Alexander Vučić will make the deadlines for joining the EU shorter.

"The Balkans have been generating wars for centuries. Now is a key moment, as many of the big players in the world also have interests from the Balkans'', Borisov said.

"Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia can play an extremely important role in the development and advancement of the entire Balkan region. This will give a better perspective to the whole of Europe, "said Alexis Tsipras.

The Greek Prime Minister stressed that Serbia can no longer remain outside the family of the EU.