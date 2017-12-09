14 Peacekeepers were Killed in an Attack in Congo
14 soldiers from the UN peacekeeping force in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been killed and about 40 were injured in an assault allegedly committed by an Islamic militant group from neighboring Uganda, the French National Radio reported. The attack was carried out near the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda. The dead and wounded blue helmets are from Tanzania.
In October, the UN declared a third level of danger in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Conflicts in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen have the same status.
