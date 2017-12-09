Two Palestinians were Killed in an Israeli Air Strike in the Gaza Strip

Two Palestinians were killed early this morning in an Israeli air strike on Hamas in the center of the Gaza Strip, said a spokesman for the Islamist movement quoted by the France press.

The Israeli army said it had hit several strikes in the Gaza Strip in response to missiles fired from the Palestinian enclave yesterday during protests against the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

