Two Palestinians were Killed in an Israeli Air Strike in the Gaza Strip
World | December 9, 2017, Saturday // 11:56| Views: | Comments: 0
twitter.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Two Palestinians were killed early this morning in an Israeli air strike on Hamas in the center of the Gaza Strip, said a spokesman for the Islamist movement quoted by the France press.
The Israeli army said it had hit several strikes in the Gaza Strip in response to missiles fired from the Palestinian enclave yesterday during protests against the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
- » 14 Peacekeepers were Killed in an Attack in Congo
- » Giant Avocado can Set a World Record
- » World's Oldest Eye is 530 Million Years Old (Video)
- » Elon Musk: Tesla Develops its own AI Processors
- » Vancouver - the New Amsterdam for Lovers of Marijuana
- » Serbian Authorities have Seized 156 Traffickers for a Year and a Half
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)