Archaeologists Find Medieval Grave with Skeleton with Arrow in Chest in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv
A skeleton with an arrow in or at the chest has been discovered in a burial from the 11th-12th century AD during rescue excavations at the Antiquity Odeon in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv. Photo: Pod Tepeto
A medieval grave from the 11th-12th century with an arrow in or at the chest of the buried person has been discovered by archaeologists at the start of rescue excavations at the Antiquity Odeon, an ancient performance facility, in the city of Plovdiv in Southern Bulgaria.
