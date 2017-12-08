Industrial Production Grows 2.8% YoY in October

According to the preliminary data the Industrial Production Index2 , seasonally adjusted3 , decreased by 0.6% in October 2017 as compared to September 2017. In October 2017 working day adjusted4 Industrial Production Index rose by 2.8% in comparison with the same month of 2016.

This shows data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

In October 2017 as compared to September 2017, the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index decreased in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 4.5% and in the mining and quarrying industry by 2.8%, while in the manufacturing the production rose by 0.1%.

The most significant production increases in the manufacturing were registered in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products by 13.5%, in the manufacture of leather and related products by 5.9%, in the manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment by 3.8%, in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products by 3.7%.

There were decreases in the repair and installation of machinery and equipment by 14.6%, in the manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations by 7.5%, in the manufacture of tobacco products by 5.4%, in the manufacture of other transport equipment by 4.7%.

On annual basis in October 2017 Industrial Production Index calculated from working day adjusted data rose in the manufacturing by 5.5% and in mining and quarrying industry by 4.3%, while the production fell in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 8.8%. In the manufacturing, the more considerable increases compared to the same month of the previous year were registered in the manufacture of machinery and equipment by 17.1%, in the manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment by 15.8%, in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers by 15.2%, in the manufacture of rubber and plastic products by 13.4%. Decreases were seen in the manufacture of tobacco products by 14.0%, in the manufacture of wearing apparel by 8.9%, in the repair and installation of machinery and equipment by 8.0%, in the manufacture of furniture by 5.8%.