Giant Avocado can Set a World Record

Hawaiian woman found a 2.4-kilogram avocado as big as a human head as she walked, reported Scientm.

Representatives of the Guinness Book of Records will check whether this is the heaviest known avocado. Currently in this category there is recorded 1,8 kilograms from Venezuela in 2009.

Giant avocados are not of the sort "Hass", which is usually sold in stores, but another, whose fruit is three times larger. The variety is called "Dale Ileven" and grows in autumn and winter. Discovering the giant avocado, Pamela Wang, has shown it to local farmers. They advised her to apply for a record.