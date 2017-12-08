Putin will Visit Turkey on December 11th
Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive on a working visit to Turkey on December 11, TASS reports, citing a Kremlin press release. "In the course of talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, topical issues of bilateral co-operation and, above all, the progress of major joint projects in the field of energy should be discussed," the announcement noted.
The Kremlin underlined that "there will also be an exchange of views on key international issues, including the situation in the Middle East and the resolution of the Syrian crisis."
