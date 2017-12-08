15 People were Detained in an Operation of the GDBOP in Veliko Tarnovo

December 8, 2017, Friday
15 people were detained in an operation of the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime in Veliko Tarnovo against distribution of drugs, reports BNT. 

The large-scale action was conducted under the supervision of the Special Prosecutor's Office. The organized criminal group wanted to impose a monopoly on the drug market.

The group has been seen since the summer of this year. Yesterday, the officers of the GDBOP attacked several addresses in Veliko Tarnovo.

There were three types of drugs, weapons, and multiple phones found in the search. The criminal group was also provided with a mobile mini lab for methamphetamine production. It is clear to the investigators who is the head of the group and his deputy.

Within 72 hours, the prosecutor's office will specify why and who of the detainees will be charged.

