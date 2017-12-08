A Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the two Prosecutor's Offices of Serbia and Bulgaria, was signed today by Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov and his Serbian counterpart Zagorka Dolovac in Belgrade.

The document provides for interaction within the jurisdictions of the two countries and in compliance with commitments arising from international legal instruments.

It is expected to cooperate in the field of organized crime, corruption, terrorism, drug trafficking, arms and human trafficking, illegal border transfer, money laundering, confiscation of proceeds from crime, cybercrime, etc., with the observance of all confidentiality procedures, in accordance with the laws in force in the States.

This is the first Memorandum that governs co-operation between the Bulgarian and Serbian Prosecutors' Offices.

The meeting between the Bulgarian delegation led by Tsatsarov and their Serbian counterparts highlighted the importance of cooperation between the two prosecution offices.

Such relations are crucial in the fight against organized crime and corruption, it became clear during the meeting. All issues of mutual interest can be resolved only in the light of common efforts, said Dolovac and Tsatsarov