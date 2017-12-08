For Ninth Consecutive Month, Industrial Production is Growing on an Annual Basis

Bulgaria: For Ninth Consecutive Month, Industrial Production is Growing on an Annual Basis Source: Pixabay

Industrial production grew by 2.8% YoY in October 2017, the National Statistical Institute reported in the data for the calendar-adjusted index.

This reinforced the growth trend on an annual basis, which lasts for the ninth consecutive month.

However, according to preliminary data in October, the index decreased on a monthly basis by 0.6% compared to September.

