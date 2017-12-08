40-Year-Old Woman Falls to Her Death From the Bridge ''Vitinya'' While Trying to Make Selfie

Bulgaria: 40-Year-Old Woman Falls to Her Death From the Bridge ''Vitinya'' While Trying to Make Selfie archive

A 40-year-old woman fell and died from the bridge ''Vitinia''.

The incident happened on the 35th kilometer of the Hemus motorway in the direction of Varna, NOVA reported. 

The woman was trying to make selfie, says the Ministry of Interior.

An ambulance is already traveling to the place.

