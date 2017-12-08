40-Year-Old Woman Falls to Her Death From the Bridge ''Vitinya'' While Trying to Make Selfie
archive
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The woman was trying to make selfie, says the Ministry of Interior.
A 40-year-old woman fell and died from the bridge ''Vitinia''.
The incident happened on the 35th kilometer of the Hemus motorway in the direction of Varna, NOVA reported.
The woman was trying to make selfie, says the Ministry of Interior.
An ambulance is already traveling to the place.
- » Public Transport Bus Crashed into a Building in Plovdiv
- » Trains Collided near Dusseldorf, there are Dozens Injured
- » A Woman with a Child Sank into a Lake near the North Tangent
- » A Man Plowed into a Group of People after a Quarrel in Front of a Bar in New York
- » 13 People Suffered in a Fire in Berlin
- » 13 People Died in a Collision of Two Ships near South Korea
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)