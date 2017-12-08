Elon Musk: Tesla Develops its own AI Processors

World | December 8, 2017, Friday // 16:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Elon Musk: Tesla Develops its own AI Processors Source: Twitter

As cautious as Elon Musk is about the future of artificial intelligence, he knows perfectly well that his companies can not do without it, reports kaldata. 

In his own Tesla automobile company, the electric cars rely heavily on the autopilot. And the autopilot can not adequately react to the surrounding changes if there is no modern artificial intelligence and powerful hardware. During the NIPS conference, Musk publicly stated that his company's specialists created their own artificial intelligence processors, which will soon become the basis of Tesla's new car models.

"I want you to understand me correctly. Tesla is very serious about the question of artificial intelligence. Not only from a software point of view, but also in the field of creating the necessary hardware. Jim is currently working on specialized equipment that we think will be the best in the world. "

"Jim" in this statement by Elon Musk is Jim Keller, the prominent processor specialist who worked in companies such as AMD and Apple, while in 2016 he joined Tesla. A little later, Keller joined Musk on stage and began discussing topical issues in the field of artificial intelligence. Musk said he expects the emergence of a full-fledged AI after 7-8 years, but it has to be ruled by people.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: AI, Tesla, Elon Musk
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria