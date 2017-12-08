Elon Musk: Tesla Develops its own AI Processors

As cautious as Elon Musk is about the future of artificial intelligence, he knows perfectly well that his companies can not do without it, reports kaldata.

In his own Tesla automobile company, the electric cars rely heavily on the autopilot. And the autopilot can not adequately react to the surrounding changes if there is no modern artificial intelligence and powerful hardware. During the NIPS conference, Musk publicly stated that his company's specialists created their own artificial intelligence processors, which will soon become the basis of Tesla's new car models.

"I want you to understand me correctly. Tesla is very serious about the question of artificial intelligence. Not only from a software point of view, but also in the field of creating the necessary hardware. Jim is currently working on specialized equipment that we think will be the best in the world. "

"Jim" in this statement by Elon Musk is Jim Keller, the prominent processor specialist who worked in companies such as AMD and Apple, while in 2016 he joined Tesla. A little later, Keller joined Musk on stage and began discussing topical issues in the field of artificial intelligence. Musk said he expects the emergence of a full-fledged AI after 7-8 years, but it has to be ruled by people.