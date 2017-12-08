Vancouver - the New Amsterdam for Lovers of Marijuana

In front of the British Columbia Provincial Court in downtown Vancouver, a city that regularly holds top positions in the world's best places for life, there is a farm market dedicated to marijuana or "craft cannabis," as traders love to determine, reports profit.bg. 

Cannabis is illegal in Canada, but not for long. In July next year, the country will become the first G7 country to legalize the use of  weed for recreational purposes. For decades, the British Columbia authorities have closed their eyes to the marijuana industry in the province.

According to Deloitte, the Canadian legal cannabis industry could pump USD 23 billion a year into the economy. Investors are now queuing up to get a piece of pie, which makes some analysts compare legalization with Gold Fever. Deloitte believes that tourism can play a role in the thriving industry, although it is already doing so.

