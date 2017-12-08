Serbian Authorities have Seized 156 Traffickers for a Year and a Half

World | December 8, 2017, Friday // 16:09| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Serbian Authorities have Seized 156 Traffickers for a Year and a Half Source: Pixabay

From July 29, 2016, joint Serb military police patrols, which guard the border with Macedonia and Bulgaria against illegal migration, have detained 156 human traffickers, "Serbian Defense Ministry spokesman Jovan Krivokapic said, quoted by BGNES.

Most traffickers are from Serbia, followed by people from Bulgaria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Austria and the Netherlands. "Just for a few hours of fear, transporting in inhumane conditions 20-30 migrants, the traffickers make up to 20,000 euros," Krivokapic said.

He specified that the joint forces for the period from last year to the present day have prevented 22,700 migrants from entering the country from Bulgaria and Macedonia. On the territory of Serbia, 1334 migrants are detained and are placed in temporary centers.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Serbia, traffickers, illegal migration
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria