Serbian Authorities have Seized 156 Traffickers for a Year and a Half

From July 29, 2016, joint Serb military police patrols, which guard the border with Macedonia and Bulgaria against illegal migration, have detained 156 human traffickers, "Serbian Defense Ministry spokesman Jovan Krivokapic said, quoted by BGNES.

Most traffickers are from Serbia, followed by people from Bulgaria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Austria and the Netherlands. "Just for a few hours of fear, transporting in inhumane conditions 20-30 migrants, the traffickers make up to 20,000 euros," Krivokapic said.

He specified that the joint forces for the period from last year to the present day have prevented 22,700 migrants from entering the country from Bulgaria and Macedonia. On the territory of Serbia, 1334 migrants are detained and are placed in temporary centers.