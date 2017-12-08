Al-Qaeda Calls for Attacks on the United States

Bulgaria: Al-Qaeda Calls for Attacks on the United States Source: Twitter

The Al-Qaeda terrorist network called on its followers around the world to attack the United States, its allies and Israel in response to US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as an Israeli capital. In a statement released by their media, the "Sahab", the organization called for a sacred war or jihad, and defined America as a modern "pharaoh" that suppresses the Muslims.

The terrorist network said that "the safest and fastest way to counter the agony of our pharaohs - America - is jihad in the name of Allah by targeting the vital interests of the United States and their Zionist and Crusader allies everywhere" .

Similar statements have been made by Al-Qaeda branches, including the Islamic Maghreb and the Arabian Peninsula, frog news writes.

