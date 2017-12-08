"Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices " with a New Single (Video)

The first single of the upcoming new album "Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices" titled "Pora Sotunda" is officially released on the music market in the world today.

It is starring the extraordinary Lisa Gerrard of Dead Can Dance. The single is released in limited quantity - in the 7 inch vinyl format (already available on the Bulgarian market), of which only 1,000 pieces will be distributed around the world (50 in Bulgaria). It will also be distributed digitally across all digital platforms.

The song "Pora Sotunda" is extremely gentle and lyrical. It is the first officially released studio record of The Mystery of Bulgarian Voices after more than 20 years of pause and is an elegant predecessor of the expected new album. The voices of various people and Lisa are beautifully intertwined. On the B side of the single sounds the song "Ganka", which is choral and brings us back to the roots and traditions of the world-famous ensemble - winner of the Grammy Award of 1990. At its core stands an existing folk melody, developed and composed by Peter Dundakov, David Kuckhermann, a percussionist of the Dead Can Dance, who also took part in the recording.

Fans and lovers of music can also enjoy an impressive, magical, black and white video clip shot on the song "Pora Sotunda", which also has its world premiere today. The video is produced by director Ivan Moskov and is shot in Bulgaria and some of the frames are made in a completely deserted village in the Rhodopes - Dyadovtsi. The main character in the video is not an actor or a star, but a street artist.