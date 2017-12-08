The Bulgarian Government Holds More Than $ 3 Billion in Bitcoin

The Bulgarian government holds bitcoin for more than $ 3 billion. They were confiscated after police actions against an organized criminal group. This is reported by Coindesk.com, one of the leading journals devoted to the cryptocurrencies.

The publication cites a message from the Southeast European Enforcement Center (SELEC), according to which 213,519 bitcoin were seized in the campaign against criminals in May this year. During the operation, 23 Bulgarians were arrested.

According to data, suspects have used customs computers using special virus and thus have managed to save their customs fees on importing goods into the country.

The curious thing here is that from May to the present day, seized cryptocurrency have risen to over $ 3 billion.

At the moment, it is not clear what the Bulgarian government does with the confiscated bitcoin, the Coindesk material also writes. Also noted is the government's refusal to give further details, arguing that a criminal investigation is under way.

On Friday, the bitcoin rate is about $ 13,000, though it soon transfered the $ 18,000 limit.

Expert.bg