Bulgargaz Wants to Raise the Gas Price by 3% from January

December 8, 2017, Friday
Bulgaria: Bulgargaz Wants to Raise the Gas Price by 3% from January Source: Pixabay

Nearly a 3% increase in gas prices for the domestic market as of January 1, 2018, offers the state gas supplier Bulgargaz of the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation. The current prices are BGN 343.36 per 1000 cubic meters or BGN 32.27 per MWh. Tariffs are two - for quantity and energy, because of the requirements of the European Commission.

Thus, the emerging increase in gas as a volume is 2.83 percent or 9.71 BGN per 1000 cubic meters, and as energy the increase is 3.91 per cent or 1.26 leva per megawatt hour.

