Prime Minister Boyko Borisov goes on an official visit to Serbia, where he will take part in a four-party meeting of the Heads of State and Government of Serbia, Romania, Greece and Bulgaria, reported BGNES.

Prime Minister Borisov's official talks with Serbian President Alexander Vucic, Romanian and Greek Prime Ministers Mihai Tudose and Alexis Tsipras will be held on December 9th. This is the second meeting in this four-sided format. The first one was in Evksinograd on October 3, 2017.

Among the main topics of the upcoming forum will be joint infrastructure projects - transport and energy. The main driver of their implementation is Athens, which proposed the construction of a high-speed rail link connecting the Bulgarian ports of the Black Sea and the Danube Russe, Varna and Burgas with the Greek ports on the Aegean Sea, Kavala and Alexandroupoli.

Serbia and Romania will be part of this initiative, with the main goal being the transport links between Bulgaria and Greece with the Central European countries. The Greek proposal, which was named sea2sea , was also known by the European Commission. This happened during the visit of Prime Minister Borisov to Brussels, where he had talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.