Scientists Explained our Desire to Listen with our Right Ear

Scientists Explained our Desire to Listen with our Right Ear

American scientists have found that one remembers 40 percent better than what he has heard in his right ear and he hears better with it, LIFE magazine said.

This explains the desire to turn your right ear to your interlocutor. Each ear absorbs a separate portion of the incoming information. These parts are then combined and processed by the hearing system. Within standard hearing tests, scientists spoke words in the left and right ear. Patients were asked to say what they heard with each of their ears or share all the information. The results show that when the information is small, the difference between the right and left ear is not so great. But with the complication of the task, the information is better remembered if it is heard in the right ear. Scientists are confident that the results of their study will contribute to improving hearing aids and hearing control methods.

