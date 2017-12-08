UK Оpposition Leader Corbyn Wants Close Relationship with Europe

Britain is at a crossroads and the opposition Labour party wants to a close relationship with the rest of Europe after Brexit, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told an audience at the United Nations in Geneva on Friday, reported Reuters.

“We want to see a close and cooperative relationship with our European neighbors outside the European Union, based on solidarity as well as mutual benefit and fair trade, along with a wider proactive internationalism across the globe,” he said.

