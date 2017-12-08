UK Оpposition Leader Corbyn Wants Close Relationship with Europe
Business | December 8, 2017, Friday // 15:01| Views: | Comments: 0
twitter/Jeremy Corbyn
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Britain is at a crossroads and the opposition Labour party wants to a close relationship with the rest of Europe after Brexit, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told an audience at the United Nations in Geneva on Friday, reported Reuters.
“We want to see a close and cooperative relationship with our European neighbors outside the European Union, based on solidarity as well as mutual benefit and fair trade, along with a wider proactive internationalism across the globe,” he said.
- » Bulgaria Air is Now Flying to Milan
- » Bulgaria State Debt is Shrinking
- » Ukrainian Ambassador: Tourism in Bulgaria is Developing Great
- » 5 Ways to Support Your Favorite Soccer Club
- » Neapolitan Pizza Making Wins World Heritage Status
- » Water Price Rises Again in 14 Districts in Bulgaria Since January 1
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)