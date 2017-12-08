Bulgaria Air is Now Flying to Milan

Bulgaria: Bulgaria Air is Now Flying to Milan Photo: Pavel Bogdanov

From December 10 until the end of the winter season, the national carrier Bulgaria Air will operate from and to another Milan airport - Linate Central Airport, reports dnes.bg. 

Linate Airport is in close proximity to Milan - located about 7 km from the city center and offers many different transportation options, the airline reports.

In this way, tourists can travel quickly and easily from the airport to the sights in Milan, and at the same time save on their budget.

Every Sunday flights of Bulgaria Air from and to Milan will land and depart from Linate Central Airport.

For additional convenience, the airline will continue to fly from and to Malpensa Airport, flights taking place every Friday as it has been.

