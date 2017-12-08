Nearly BGN 1.5 Billion is the Budget of Sofia for 2018

BGN 1,433 billion is the size of the municipality's budget for 2018. This was announced at a press conference by Mayor of Sofia Municipality, Yordanka Fandakova, who presented the draft budget of the municipality for 2018, BNT reported.

"We plan to raise about 600 million leva next year, the trend is a steady growth of our own revenues, from 2012 to 2016 we have provided BGN 151 mln more without changing the amount of local taxes and fees" "Fandakova said, adding that the economy and business in the city are also developing.

"The size of the budget of the municipality is due to many funds that are provided for activities, salaries of teachers, doctors and social workers, and there are also increases of the state funds for these directions," Fandakova said. She added that the Municipality's own revenues are BGN 654 million, of which the income from the basic tax - on real estate is 103 million leva. With this amount the activities of the Municipality are provided.