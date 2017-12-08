Over 60% of People Between 16 and 74 Years of Age use Internet Almost Every Day

The results of the survey on the use of ICT in households and individuals in 2017 show that in 2017 58.8% of the population between the ages of 16 and 74 use a computer every day or at least once a week at work, at home or elsewhere. This was announced by the National Statistical Institute.

The trend of growth is also in line with the regular use of the internet by individuals, with 61.9% of them using the Internet every day or at least once a week. The most active users of computers and the Internet are young people between the ages of 16 and 24, respectively 82.8 and 88.1% of them use computers or the Internet every day or at least once a week. As age increases, the desire and necessity of presence in the global network are diminishing and only 16.3% of 65-74 year-olds surf regularly and 15.7% use a computer in their daily lives,

Men are more active in regular computer and internet use than women. 59.7% of men use computers and 63.0% Internet, while for women the relative shares are 58.0 and 60.8%, respectively.

Students use computers most often (95.6%) and 97.8% surf regularly. For employed (employed or self-employed), the relative shares of computers and the Internet are respectively 76.3 and 79.6%. Almost half of the unemployed also regularly take advantage of the opportunities offered by the Internet (46.3%) and 41.0% use computers. People who regularly use the Internet prefer mobile access outside the home or workplace (85.3%) and 36.1% browse through a laptop or tablet.