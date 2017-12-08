Bulgaria State Debt is Shrinking

Bulgaria: Bulgaria State Debt is Shrinking

Parliament will discuss in detail the issues related to government debt management and its commitment to GDP.

This will be at the request of the Socialists, and the Chief of Parliament Tsveta Karayanchena scheduled the discussion for next Friday.

Otherwise during the parliamentary control today, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov explained that the state debt is decreasing and is expected at the end of the year to fall to 23, 7% of GDP.

Last year was 24 percent, he explained.

According to Finance Ministry estimates, debt should decrease to 20% in 2020.

According to Socialist MP Rumen Gechev, the problems with the foreign debt are not catastrophic, but there has still to be a discussion in parliament and to see exactly how it should be managed.

Tags: Bulgaria, debt, shrinking
