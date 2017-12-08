Nearly 240,000 Students Celebrate their Holiday

During the student holiday on December 8, there will be an enhanced political presence. The Interior Ministry has called on people who are celebratin not to drive if they have used alcohol. Nearly 240,000 students and professors from 51 higher education institutions are celebrating today.

The holiday was first celebrated in Bulgaria in 1903. In 1944 the date was replaced with the 17th of November - International Day of Student Solidarity, and in 1962 the university holiday was moved back on December 8th. Since 1994, the Council of Rectors of the Higher Education Institutions has accepted 8 December as the specially dedicated holiday for Bulgarian students.