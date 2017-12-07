5 Ways to Support Your Favorite Soccer Club

Soccer is an unpredictable sport. One season your team could be winning and the next they are facing the bottom of the league. Regardless of whether your team is currently top of the league or fighting relegation, read the five ways to support your favorite soccer club.

Support a Losing Club

Every team will have fair-weather fans. These are the people who will only stand by the club’s side when they are winning, but will not be seen for dust when they are facing the reality of the bottom of the league. Not every club can finish in the Top 4, and every team will experience winning and losing seasons, but a club will be as strong as its fans. So, don’t support a club when they are winning if you can’t support them when they are losing.

Wear Team Colors with Pride

Of course, one way to consistently show your support is by wearing your team colors with pride. You can put on a soccer kit to prove how much you love your team – or you could generally wear the team’s synonymous colors for everyday wear, and you could maybe avoid your direct competitors’ colors at all costs, especially on derby day.

Bet on Your Club

While you don’t necessarily need to bet on your favorite club to show your support, a true fan would never bet against their chosen team. Loyalty is everything when supporting a soccer team, and you will never want to cheer on the opposition at the expense of a club’s position in the league or for a cup. So, either bet on your favorite team or you could increase the excitement and bet on sports or sports-related games at SportPesa’s UK Casino.

Attend Games

Soccer tickets are notoriously difficult to secure, especially if you want to attend a Premier League game. That is because a soccer club may have an army of fans who will be queuing up to attend a match. The best way to secure a ticket is to either become a season ticket holder or to join a fan club to become a member, as you will receive priority. Once season ticket holders and members have secured their attendance, a club will then release the remaining tickets to the public – and you will have to be quick!

Learn the Team’s Traditions

Almost every soccer team has songs or traditions that only their true fans know, which you should learn before match day. For example, Liverpool FC fans will hold up their scarves whilst singing LFC-inspired songs, such as Poor Scouser Tommy or the Fields of Anfield Road. So, show your club some team spirit by learning all the words to their songs and singing them at the top of your lungs. It will make the fans shout louder and the players try even harder to score a goal.

Do you show your support to a club in a unique way? Share your stories or tips by writing a comment below.