German Social Democrat Schulz called for United States of Europe

World » EU | December 8, 2017, Friday // 11:40| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: German Social Democrat Schulz called for United States of Europe twitter.com

United States of Europe until 2025 and strong integration within the European Union (EU), said Martin Schulz, who was re-elected as leader of the German Social Democrats on Thursday. According to him, if one of the member countries refuses to join and refuses to accept the new conditions and standards for the protection of civil society, it has to leave the EU.

In his words, "Europe is our life insurance". He exemplified Poland, where European values ​​were "deeply undermined," and Hungary was increasingly moving away from the community.

Schulz also has a mandate to negotiate with Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats to get out from the political crisis.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Schulz, europe, United, states
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria