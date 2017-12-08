German Social Democrat Schulz called for United States of Europe
United States of Europe until 2025 and strong integration within the European Union (EU), said Martin Schulz, who was re-elected as leader of the German Social Democrats on Thursday. According to him, if one of the member countries refuses to join and refuses to accept the new conditions and standards for the protection of civil society, it has to leave the EU.
In his words, "Europe is our life insurance". He exemplified Poland, where European values were "deeply undermined," and Hungary was increasingly moving away from the community.
Schulz also has a mandate to negotiate with Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats to get out from the political crisis.
