Bitcoin Price is Now over USD 18,000

The rate of cryptocurrency bitcoin increased by more than 23%, and for the first time in the history of auctions the threshold of 18 thousand dollars was passed, according to data from the auctions on the electronic exchange Coinmarketcap.

Only for the last 24 hours the change is $ 4,000. The bitcoin is a decentralized system of the cryptocurrency of the same name based on the blockchain technology that can be used by anyone with enough computing power system (computer or network).

The concept of the system was published in November 2008 by the author Satanosi Nakamoto (possibly a collective author), but the explosive popularity of the bitcoin has only been achieved in recent years and months. Bitcoin feeds are naturally restricted, and most of the virtual currency is already "harvested".