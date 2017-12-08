Grigor Dimitrov Will Become Part of the World Team Against Australia
Grigor Dimitrov will become part of the World Team, which will face Australian officials in Sydney. The show will be held on January 8, the day after the Brisbane tournament finale, where the Bulgarian will defend its title.
Alexander Zverev will be in the same team with Grigor Dimitrov, while Nick Kyrgios will play for Australia.
The tournament is called "Fast4" because of the rules during the game. The winner of the match became the first tennis player who win 4 games, with a 3: 3 tie break.
After that, Grigor will take part in the first Australian Open Grand Slam tournament season. In 2017 World No. 3 played in the semifinal but lost against Rafael Nadal.
- » The Movement in the Center Sofia will be Limited Because of Installation of Christmas Decoration
- » The Match of the Season for Ludogorets in Europe
- » Our Women's National Volleyball Team is in Group B at the World Championship in Japan in 2018,
- » Sofia Officially Declared Capital of Sport for 2018
- » Russia will Appeal the IOC's Decision
- » Russia Banned From Winter Olympics