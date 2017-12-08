Grigor Dimitrov Will Become Part of the World Team Against Australia

Grigor Dimitrov will become part of the World Team, which will face Australian officials in Sydney. The show will be held on January 8, the day after the Brisbane tournament finale, where the Bulgarian will defend its title.

Alexander Zverev will be in the same team with Grigor Dimitrov, while Nick Kyrgios will play for Australia.

The tournament is called "Fast4" because of the rules during the game. The winner of the match became the first tennis player who win 4 games, with a 3: 3 tie break.

After that, Grigor will take part in the first Australian Open Grand Slam tournament season. In 2017 World No. 3 played in the semifinal but lost against Rafael Nadal.