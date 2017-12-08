Ukrainian Ambassador: Tourism in Bulgaria is Developing Great

''We can see a very positive change in Bulgaria's tourism, which is undoubtedly due to the work of the Ministry of Tourism.'' This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Bulgaria HE. Mykola Baltaži at a working meeting with the Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova, announced from MT.

''We are seeing a steady increase in the number of tourists visiting Bulgaria and Bulgarian tourists in Ukraine, as well as the revenues from Ukrainian tourists in your country'', Mykola Baltaži added.

His words were confirmed by Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova. She presented to her guest the reported growth of tourists from Ukraine in Bulgaria. The total number of visits to Bulgaria by Ukrainians from the beginning of the year to October is 285 697, according to NSI data.

''We note an increase of 15.4% compared to the same period last year'', said Minister Angelkova. ''During the winter season in 2016/2017 we saw a growth of nearly 24% of our guests from Ukraine. We hope this year not only to consolidate the results but also to build on them," added the Minister of Tourism.

In front of the guest she presented the future plans of the Ministry of Tourism. Both countries are members of the Organization for Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC). Bulgaria is the coordinator of the Working Group on Tourism Cooperation in the organization from July 2016 to July 2018.

''In addition to our active work on the forthcoming Bulgarian Presidency of the EU Council 2018, we will be hosting the International Congress of World Civilizations and ancient routes to the World Tourism Organization (SOT) at the end of next year, Minister Angelkova explained.

"I wish you good luck. I believe that the Bulgarian Presidency will be very successful. Bulgaria has great potential, "said Mykola Baltaži.

Expert.bg