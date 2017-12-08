NIMH: Sunny Weather with Maximum Temperatures of 9-14°C
The weather will be mostly sunny today. In the morning, fog is possible for some time in certain areas in the lowlands.
In the afternoon, there will be light, in the eastern regions to moderate southwestern wind.
Temperatures will continue to rise. The maximum temperatures will range between 9°C and 14°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)told FOCUS News Agency.
