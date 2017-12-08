Today Begins the Real Part of the Experimental Repair of the ''Trakia'' Highway
pixabay.com
Today begins the real part of the experimental repair of the ''Trakia'' highway, which started yesterday, reported bTV.
This imposes restrictions on the way to Burgas between Chirpan and Stara Zagora. The route will be shortened by December 21.
Replacement of the asphalt and the horizontal markings started to determine whether this renovation technology is appropriate and lasting.
