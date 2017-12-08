Talks Between Western Balkan Leaders in Serbia Continue
After yesterday's Western Balkan leaders summit in Sofia, today, talks on common goals and development of the region continue in Belgrade.
The leaders of Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia will meet to discuss economic cooperation, regional stability and European integration.
This is the second meeting in this format after the one in Varna 2 months ago. It is expected that the focus will be on the economy, transport, what is happening in the Western Balkan region, the preservation and strengthening of regional stability and the European perspective of the countries in the region.
Tomorrow, the governments of Bulgaria and Serbia will sign a memorandum on the reduction of roaming tariffs.
Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov is also visiting Belgrade. At the invitation of the Serbian Prosecutor General's Office, a Memorandum of Understanding will be signed.
