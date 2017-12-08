Talks Between Western Balkan Leaders in Serbia Continue

Politics » DIPLOMACY | December 8, 2017, Friday // 09:48| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Talks Between Western Balkan Leaders in Serbia Continue boykoborissov.bg

After yesterday's Western Balkan leaders summit in Sofia, today, talks on common goals and development of the region continue in Belgrade.

The leaders of Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia will meet to discuss economic cooperation, regional stability and European integration.

This is the second meeting in this format after the one  in Varna 2 months ago. It is expected that the focus will be on the economy, transport, what is happening in the Western Balkan region, the preservation and strengthening of regional stability and the European perspective of the countries in the region.

Tomorrow, the governments of Bulgaria and Serbia will sign a memorandum on the reduction of roaming tariffs.

Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov is also visiting Belgrade. At the invitation of the Serbian Prosecutor General's Office, a Memorandum of Understanding will be signed.

 

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Belgrade, Serbia, Sotir Tsatsarov, Western Balkans, Boyko Borissov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria