An Earthquake Measuring 3.1 on the Richter Scale Was Recorded Near Chirpan
An earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale was recorded this night near Chirpan and Plovdiv, BGNES reported.
The earthquake is felt at 01.50 with an epicenter 15 km southwest of Chirpan, 35 km east of Plovdiv and 164 km east of Sofia, with a depth of 10 km.
There is no evidence of material damage
