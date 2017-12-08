An Earthquake Measuring 3.1 on the Richter Scale Was Recorded Near Chirpan

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 8, 2017, Friday // 09:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: An Earthquake Measuring 3.1 on the Richter Scale Was Recorded Near Chirpan archive

An earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale was recorded this night near Chirpan and Plovdiv, BGNES reported.

The earthquake is felt at 01.50 with an epicenter 15 km southwest of Chirpan, 35 km east of Plovdiv and 164 km east of Sofia, with a depth of 10 km.

There is no evidence of material damage

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, Plovdiv, chiepan, sofia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria