Thousands of Tunisians Protest Against Trump's Jerusalem Decision
Thousands of Tunisians protested in several cities on Thursday against U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and decision to move the U.S. Embassy there, residents said,Reuters reports.
Labor unions and other groups have called for even bigger protests in the capital Tunis and other cities in the North African country after Friday prayers.
Thursday’s demonstrations went peacefully with several hundreds alone gathering in central Tunis, holding up Palestinian flags and banners, residents said. Protesters burned a U.S. flag and others stepped on images of Israeli flags.
- » Brexit Border Deal Possible in 'Hours' as Talks Go Down to the Wire
- » Poland Ready to Defend Migration Stance in EU Top Court
- » Wild Boars went to School in Japan, kept the Children Locked in the Rooms
- » The Founder of Vine Hinted at Vine 2.0
- » The World Bank gives up to USD 200 Million in the Western Balkans
- » Illegal Migrants in the EU are 63% less in 2017