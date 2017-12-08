Thousands of Tunisians Protest Against Trump's Jerusalem Decision

Thousands of Tunisians protested in several cities on Thursday against U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and decision to move the U.S. Embassy there, residents said,Reuters reports.



Labor unions and other groups have called for even bigger protests in the capital Tunis and other cities in the North African country after Friday prayers.



Thursday’s demonstrations went peacefully with several hundreds alone gathering in central Tunis, holding up Palestinian flags and banners, residents said. Protesters burned a U.S. flag and others stepped on images of Israeli flags.