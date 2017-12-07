Wild Boars went to School in Japan, kept the Children Locked in the Rooms

Wild Boars went to School in Japan, kept the Children Locked in the Rooms

Two boars, stormed a Japanese school, caused panic and a big mess after they entered the classrooms and climbed stairs, the France press reported.

The unusual incident took place at a Kyoto school. Japanese TV showed amateur footage with the wild animals. One was shot of a classroom that was fortunately emptied. The boar repeatedly slammed his nod into the glazed door in an attempt to escape. In other footage,  his companion dug in the trash cans before climbing up the stairs of the school.

During the assault the students stood locked in classrooms. When the raids began, they held exams at a school which is near to a wooded area. One boar had the luxury of swimming in the pool of the school. The two wild animals were liquidated by the authorities with guns with electric charges.

