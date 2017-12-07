President Rumen Radev held consecutive meetings with the Heads of State of Kosovo and Montenegro Hashim Thaci and Filip Vujanović at Dondukov 2, reported BGNES.

During the talks, the Bulgarian President confirmed Bulgaria's readiness to provide support in every sphere of the Western Balkan countries in the process of the European their integration, the realization of democratic reforms and the fulfillment of the criteria for EU membership.

Both meetings of the president and his interlocutors were committed to partnership for the sake of stability and development of the region during the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the European Union and the establishment of dialogue and good neighborliness in the Balkans, the Head of State stated.

Hashim Thaci and Filip Vujanović expressed their gratitude for Bulgaria's active stance on strengthening the European perspective in Pristina and Podgorica and for choosing the Western Balkans as a key priority for the Bulgarian Presidency in 2018.

During the talks with Hashim Thaci, the heads of state of Bulgaria and Kosovo agreed to take measures to boost trade and increase the number of Kosovo students in Bulgarian universities.

Rumen Radev also raised the issue of the official recognition of the Bulgarian minority in Kosovo. Filip Vujanović and Rumen Radev expressed the view that each candidate for EU membership should be assessed individually according to its achievements. The two presidents have expressed the willingness of both parties to implement interconnection projects in the field of energy, infrastructure and digitization in the shortest possible time.

Between Bulgaria and Montenegro there is also a great potential for visible strengthening of trade and economic cooperation, the heads of state have also noted.