The Match of the Season for Ludogorets in Europe

Ludogorets faces Hoffenheim tonight in the last C group match at the Europa League tournament. The meeting in Germany is at 20:00, reports BNT.

The Bulgarian champion is second in the standings with an asset of 8 points and only needs one point today to secure a place on the 1/16-finals. Hoffenheim is on the fourth position with a 4-point asset and has no chances to continue in the tournament.

The Eagles have missed two opportunities to qualify for the next round of the Europa League. The team ended 1:1 with Braga and lost İstanbul Başakşehir with 1:2 and so today is the last chance for Ludogorets's players.

Even a loss, however, can rank Ludogorets ahead. This will happen if İstanbul Başakşehir fails to win his home to Sporting (Braga). With such a match, the result of the Rhein Neckar Arena will be irrelevant.

Hoffenheim's senior coach Julian Nagelsman has already announced he will give a chance to more reserves in the last match of his team in the Europa League, which will make the composition quite unpredictable. Ludogorets's coach Dimitar Dimitrov is expected to approach more defensively in search of such a valuable point for the "eagles".

Group C Ranking:

1. Braga - 10 points

2. Ludogorets - 8

3. İstanbul Başakşehir - 5

4. Hoffenheim - 4