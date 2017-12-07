Public Transport Bus Crashed into a Building in Plovdiv

Society » INCIDENTS | December 7, 2017, Thursday // 16:28| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Public Transport Bus Crashed into a Building in Plovdiv Source: Twitter

Bus accident happened today in Plovdiv. The public transport vehicle crashed into a pillar, then in a block of flats on Peshtersko shose Blvd in Plovdiv.

This was announced by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Plovdiv, FOCUS News Agency reported.

The incident happened early this morning. According to the initial data, the driver of the bus had nausea, causing the crash.

The man was examined on the spot by a medical team. Luckily there were no passengers on the bus.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bus, crash, public transport, incident, Plovdiv
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria