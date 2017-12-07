Public Transport Bus Crashed into a Building in Plovdiv
Source: Twitter
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bus accident happened today in Plovdiv. The public transport vehicle crashed into a pillar, then in a block of flats on Peshtersko shose Blvd in Plovdiv.
This was announced by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Plovdiv, FOCUS News Agency reported.
The incident happened early this morning. According to the initial data, the driver of the bus had nausea, causing the crash.
The man was examined on the spot by a medical team. Luckily there were no passengers on the bus.
- » Trains Collided near Dusseldorf, there are Dozens Injured
- » A Woman with a Child Sank into a Lake near the North Tangent
- » A Man Plowed into a Group of People after a Quarrel in Front of a Bar in New York
- » 13 People Suffered in a Fire in Berlin
- » 13 People Died in a Collision of Two Ships near South Korea
- » German Police Prevented an Explosion at a Christmas Market in Potsdam
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)