Public Transport Bus Crashed into a Building in Plovdiv

Bus accident happened today in Plovdiv. The public transport vehicle crashed into a pillar, then in a block of flats on Peshtersko shose Blvd in Plovdiv.

This was announced by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Plovdiv, FOCUS News Agency reported.

The incident happened early this morning. According to the initial data, the driver of the bus had nausea, causing the crash.

The man was examined on the spot by a medical team. Luckily there were no passengers on the bus.