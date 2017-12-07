Our women's national volleyball team is in Group B at the World Championship in Japan in 2018, along with the teams of China, Italy, Turkey, Canada and Cuba.

The Bulgarian team will play all of their matches at this stage of the Sapporo Championship.

The host Japan is a leader in Group A, where the draw gathered Japan, the Netherlands, Argentina, Germany, Cameroon and Mexico. Meetings from this group will be played in Yokohama, where the final clashes of the 18th edition of the tournament will take place.

Group C is the United States, Russia, South Korea, Thailand, Azerbaijan and Trinidad and Tobago.

Group D is the European champion Serbia, and the other teams are Brazil, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Kazakhstan and Kenya.

The next year's world championship will take place in six Japanese cities - Yokohama, Hamamatsu, Kobe, Nagoya, Osaka and Sapporo from 29 September to 20 October.

By the start of the World Cup, there are exactly 295 days left.