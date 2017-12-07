In Moscow Opened Exhibition "SuperPutin"

"SuperPutin"

"SuperPutin" - this is the name of a new exhibition of contemporary art in Moscow.

Artists painted the Russian president in unusual roles - riding a bear in a medieval armor dressed as Santa Claus and as Superman.

The exhibition includes a total of 30 paintings and sculptures presenting the Russian leader in heroic light.

Its discovery coincided with the news that Putin will run for president for the fourth time.

Vladimir Putin, Moscow, Russia
