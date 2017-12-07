In Moscow Opened Exhibition "SuperPutin"
bTV
"SuperPutin" - this is the name of a new exhibition of contemporary art in Moscow.
Artists painted the Russian president in unusual roles - riding a bear in a medieval armor dressed as Santa Claus and as Superman.
The exhibition includes a total of 30 paintings and sculptures presenting the Russian leader in heroic light.
Its discovery coincided with the news that Putin will run for president for the fourth time.
