Water Price Rises Again in 14 Districts in Bulgaria Since January 1

Business » INDUSTRY | December 7, 2017, Thursday // 15:12| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Water Price Rises Again in 14 Districts in Bulgaria Since January 1 pixabay.com

An additional rise in the price of drinking water from January 1 in 14 areas discusses the energy regulator.

The most serious jump is for the customers of the Water Supply  in Yambol - 20%. This is the second increase in just two months. In December, the increase was nearly 19%.

There is also a new increase in Vratsa - another 13%, after the rise in the December price, where in some places the price  reached over 40%.

In Sofia water rises by over 9%.

The most expensive will be the drinking water in Shumen BGN 3.32 per cubic including VAT and Silistra - 3.29 BGN / cubic meter with VAT.

The final decision on new water prices should be made at the end of the year.

How much the water costs from January 1, 2018 according to the KEVR project (prices are VAT included):

- Sofia - by 9.5% to 2.36 BGN / cub. m
- Smolyan - by 4.5% to 2.35 BGN / cub. m
- Plovdiv - by 2.9% to BGN 2.20 / cub. m
- Varna - by 2.7% up to 3 BGN / cub. m
- Silistra - by 6.5% to 3.29 BGN / cub. m
- Kardzhali - by 2.8% to 2.43 BGN / cub. m
- Russe - by 6.2% to 2.78 BGN / cub. m
- Pernik - by 5.8% to 2.29 BGN / cub. m
- Montana - by 6.4% to 2.89 BGN / cub. m
- Shumen - 3% to 3.32 BGN / cub. m
- Sliven - by 2.5% to BGN 2.50 / cub. m
- Burgas - by 8.7% to 2.77 BGN / cub. m
- Yambol - 20% to 2,786 BGN / cub. m
- Vratsa - 13% to 3.09 BGN / cub. m

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: water, price, rises, increase, KEVR
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria