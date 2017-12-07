Water Price Rises Again in 14 Districts in Bulgaria Since January 1

An additional rise in the price of drinking water from January 1 in 14 areas discusses the energy regulator.

The most serious jump is for the customers of the Water Supply in Yambol - 20%. This is the second increase in just two months. In December, the increase was nearly 19%.

There is also a new increase in Vratsa - another 13%, after the rise in the December price, where in some places the price reached over 40%.

In Sofia water rises by over 9%.

The most expensive will be the drinking water in Shumen BGN 3.32 per cubic including VAT and Silistra - 3.29 BGN / cubic meter with VAT.

The final decision on new water prices should be made at the end of the year.

How much the water costs from January 1, 2018 according to the KEVR project (prices are VAT included):

- Sofia - by 9.5% to 2.36 BGN / cub. m

- Smolyan - by 4.5% to 2.35 BGN / cub. m

- Plovdiv - by 2.9% to BGN 2.20 / cub. m

- Varna - by 2.7% up to 3 BGN / cub. m

- Silistra - by 6.5% to 3.29 BGN / cub. m

- Kardzhali - by 2.8% to 2.43 BGN / cub. m

- Russe - by 6.2% to 2.78 BGN / cub. m

- Pernik - by 5.8% to 2.29 BGN / cub. m

- Montana - by 6.4% to 2.89 BGN / cub. m

- Shumen - 3% to 3.32 BGN / cub. m

- Sliven - by 2.5% to BGN 2.50 / cub. m

- Burgas - by 8.7% to 2.77 BGN / cub. m

- Yambol - 20% to 2,786 BGN / cub. m

- Vratsa - 13% to 3.09 BGN / cub. m