The World Bank gives up to USD 200 Million in the Western Balkans

World » EU | December 7, 2017, Thursday // 15:00| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The World Bank gives up to USD 200 Million in the Western Balkans government.bg

"We are ready to finance a trade and transport project in the Western Balkans region of up to USD 200 million", World Bank Executive Director Kristalina Georgieva said at a meeting of the leaders of the Western Balkans in Sofia, reports actualno

I thank Prime Minister Boyko Borisov for bringing us together and leading our region to greater integration, Georgieva added. She noted that there is an enormous potential in the integration of the Western Balkans and with the assumption of the EU presidency, Bulgaria has the opportunity to contribute and realize this potential.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: World Bank, fund, Western Balkans
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria