The World Bank gives up to USD 200 Million in the Western Balkans

"We are ready to finance a trade and transport project in the Western Balkans region of up to USD 200 million", World Bank Executive Director Kristalina Georgieva said at a meeting of the leaders of the Western Balkans in Sofia, reports actualno

I thank Prime Minister Boyko Borisov for bringing us together and leading our region to greater integration, Georgieva added. She noted that there is an enormous potential in the integration of the Western Balkans and with the assumption of the EU presidency, Bulgaria has the opportunity to contribute and realize this potential.