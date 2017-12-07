In These Countries Next Year is NOT 2018

Which year will come in less than a month? This question is not as easy as it sounds.

Most countries in the world use the Gregorian calendar, according to which 2018 will come. Some countries, however, follow another kind of chronology.

In Thailand, for example, they will celebrate 2561 year, according to the Buddhist lunar calendar in which the chronology begins from the moment Buddha made nirvana.

In Ethiopia will be 2011 - there is a calendar a few years back from Gregorian and has 13 months.

In Israel, they will celebrate the coming of 5778 year according to the Jewish calendar.

In Pakistan, 1439 will come according to the Islamic calendar.

In Iran, there will be 1396 on the calendar of the Persian calendar. It also follows Afghanistan.

In India, they will meet in 1939 according to the National Indian Calendar, adopted not so long ago (1957) and based on ancient chronology. However, some minorities and tribes in the country follow other, own calendars.

In China, Cambodia, Mongolia, Vietnam use the Chinese calendar and there will be 4716 year.

North Korea will be 107 years old. The years are counted from the birth of Communist leader Kim Ir-sen.