Bulgaria is Among the EU Countries with the Highest Number of Old Aircraft

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | December 7, 2017, Thursday // 14:15| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria is Among the EU Countries with the Highest Number of Old Aircraft Source: Twitter

Bulgaria is one of the countries in the EU with the oldest aircraft in civil aviation, according to data from the Eurostat statistical office for 2015.

Eurostat published the information on the occasion of the International Civil Aviation Day, which was celebrated on 7 December. In six countries more than half of aircraft (passenger and transport planes and helicopters) are aged 20 and over. The largest share of old aircraft are in Croatia (61%), Sweden (60%), Bulgaria and Lithuania ( 55%), Slovakia and Cyprus (by 52%). 

At the other end of the scale are Finland, where only 2% of planes are 20 or more years old, Luxemburg (6%) and Ireland (7%).

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, aircraft, old, eurostat
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria