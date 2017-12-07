Bulgaria is Among the EU Countries with the Highest Number of Old Aircraft
Bulgaria is one of the countries in the EU with the oldest aircraft in civil aviation, according to data from the Eurostat statistical office for 2015.
Eurostat published the information on the occasion of the International Civil Aviation Day, which was celebrated on 7 December. In six countries more than half of aircraft (passenger and transport planes and helicopters) are aged 20 and over. The largest share of old aircraft are in Croatia (61%), Sweden (60%), Bulgaria and Lithuania ( 55%), Slovakia and Cyprus (by 52%).
At the other end of the scale are Finland, where only 2% of planes are 20 or more years old, Luxemburg (6%) and Ireland (7%).
- » Kristalina Georgieva: I Expect Bulgaria to Enter the Eurozone Waiting Room Next Year
- » Bulgarian PM: EU integration of the Western Balkans Would be Among the Priorities of the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU
- » Maria Gabriel: An Expert Group at European Level will Make a Common Definition of the Issue of False News
- » Minister Pavlova: Bulgaria is Completely Ready for its EU Presidency
- » Bulgarian PM: Dialogue is the Only Solution For Stability in the Former Soviet Space
- » Bulgarian Foreign Minister: Europe's Stability and Future Goes Through the European Perspective and the Connectivity of the Western Balkans