Bulgaria is Among the EU Countries with the Highest Number of Old Aircraft

Bulgaria is one of the countries in the EU with the oldest aircraft in civil aviation, according to data from the Eurostat statistical office for 2015.

Eurostat published the information on the occasion of the International Civil Aviation Day, which was celebrated on 7 December. In six countries more than half of aircraft (passenger and transport planes and helicopters) are aged 20 and over. The largest share of old aircraft are in Croatia (61%), Sweden (60%), Bulgaria and Lithuania ( 55%), Slovakia and Cyprus (by 52%).

At the other end of the scale are Finland, where only 2% of planes are 20 or more years old, Luxemburg (6%) and Ireland (7%).