World Bank Will Support Trade and Transport in the Western Balkans with $ 200mln

''We are ready to finance a trade and transport project in the Western Balkans region of up to $ 200 million.'' World Bank Executive Director Kristalina Georgieva said at a meeting of the leaders of the Western Balkans in Sofia.

''I thank Prime Minister Boyko Borisov for bringing us together and leading our region to greater integration'', Georgieva added. She noted that she has enormous potential in the integration of the Western Balkans and with the assumption of the EU presidency, Bulgaria has the opportunity to contribute and realize this potential.

''Today's meeting has a very clear and specific task - to look more closely at the transport links and the potential of the IT sector in the region. With regard to transport links, what we want to see is the movement of goods and people in our region, there is a better infrastructure and the introduction of intelligent technologies to turn physical queues into virtual ones. To create one-stop shops for each border and procedures that allow trade to go faster and make it bigger'', she pointed out.

''We are concretely ready to fund a trade and transport project to help the countries in the region remove the obstacles that exist today. Probably $ 150 to $ 200 million'', Georgieva said.