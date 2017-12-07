Illegal Migrants in the EU are 63% less in 2017

December 7, 2017
The European Commission today reported a 63 percent decrease in the number of migrants illegally entering the EU compared to last year's data, 24chasa reports.

The Commission today presented a proposal to reach a comprehensive agreement by June next year to achieve a sustainable migration policy. Europe is emerging from the crisis management period, so it is necessary to agree on a stable and future-oriented EU migration and asylum policy in the long run, the EC notes.

