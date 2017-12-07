Sofia Officially Declared Capital of Sport for 2018

The city was officially declared the European Capital of Sport for 2018 at a ceremony in Brussels, Sofia Municipality said.



The ceremony was attended by three legendary Bulgarian champions – Tereza Marinova, Ekaterina Dafovska and Yordan Yovchev.



This is a cause that will further encourage Sofia and its people to engage in sports, Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said. In 2018, the city will host over 200 sport events, including the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship and the Volleyball Men's World Championship.

"Sofia, one of the most green, ancient and beautiful cities on the continent, will in 2018 chair the European Union. It is an honor for us that in the same year the city will be the European capital of sport under the motto "I love sports, I love Sofia!", said Yordanka Fandakova.

The event was attended by representatives of cities and municipalities from all over Europe, high-ranking guests from the European Commission and MEPs, businessmen, artists.

Meanwhile, the new capitals of sport have been announced. After Sofia in 2018, for 2019, the highest recognition is for Budapest, and in 2020 for Malaga (ISP). This evening in Brussels it was officially clear that Lisbon would be the sports capital of the continent in 2021 and in 2022 - Hague.

Sporta.bg