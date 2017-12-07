Winston Churchill's Glasses were Sold for Nearly USD 10,000

Winston Churchill's Glasses were Sold for Nearly USD 10,000

The reading glasses of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill (1874-1965) were auctioned off for USD 9.8k - almost five times more than their pre-announced value. Catherine Southton, owner of auction house Catherine Southon Auctioneers & Valuers, announced on TASS by telephone.

"There was a fierce bidding for the glasses, many people made bets on the phone but eventually they went to a UK buyer," said Southwestern, adding that she could not reveal the name of the new owner.

The initial bid price of the round turtle-sunglasses frames produced by CW Dixey & Son cost USD 1-2 thousand. As they have said from the auction house, it's just one of the pairs that Churchill used to use, he had a few for different needs, for example, one for reading and one for public speeches. Over time, however, they have become an inseparable accessory of policy, along with stylish hats, neckties points and expensive cigars. At the time of his death in 1965, in his office there were 3 pairs currently stored in private collections

